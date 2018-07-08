Ex-Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboue arrested

By Holly Christodoulou | The Sun |

Former Arsenal ace Emmanuel Eboue has been arrested on suspicion of arson. The former defender, 35, was held by cops probing the alleged attack outside a home in Enfield, North London.

He is currently being quizzed by detectives in custody on suspicion of arson and malicious communications, Mirror reports.

A Met Police statement read: “Police investigating an alleged arson at a residential address in Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 17:00hrs on Saturday, 7 July.

“He was taken to a north London police station where he currently remains.”

Eboue has spoken out recently about his heartbreaking downward spiral that has left him feeling “abandoned.”

In a recent interview with French TV show Canal, he opened up on the heartbreak of his divorce and how it has left him feeling alone.

He said: “All I want is to return to football once more. I still possess ability.

“I don’t have anyone by my side nowadays. I feel abandoned.

“I used to get on well with my children and my family, and now I am completely alone.”

Eboue spent seven years in the Premier League and pocketed millions of pounds during his time with Arsenal.

He then moved to Galatasaray on a €3.5million move before transferring to Sunderland where he stayed until 2016 having not made a single appearance.