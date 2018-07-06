Top MC Emmanuel Manyika dies

Popular public speaker and director of ceremonies, Emmanuel Manyika, has died. Manyika, affectionately known as “The Only ISO Certified MC”, died after a short illness yesterday morning on his way to WestEnd Hospital in Harare.

Following his death, fellow MCs young and old sent out messages of shock and disbelief that one of the finest was no more.

Renowned television and radio personality Tich Mataz described Manyika as a giving person who was always ready to impart knowledge to the young.

“He was always a bubbly character who would go the extra mile for anyone. He was the kind of person who knew protocol and was ideal for mature national events of that magnitude. What we shall miss from Manyika is his imitation of Robert Mugabe. It was so accurate that you’d think it was him when he did it if you didn’t look,” said Mataz.

Another MC and television host Arthur Evans said: “Such history makers and pace setters will always make us celebrate their life and as hard as the loss may be we will always say what a great race he ran.”

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube, who is also an MC, said he was beyond shocked as Manyika taught him a lot about his career.

Skyz Metro FM presenter Master Eli, who emceed at the recent Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, said he was at a loss for words describing Manyika as the epitome of MCing in Zimbabwe. Charlene Mangweni said she chose to become an MC because of Manyika.

Khulumani FM presenter and MC Cde Phil said Manyika was a great MC and the country has lost a giant in the industry. The Chronicle