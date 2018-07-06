Pastor Mboro gives scholarships to youth on his birthday

Prophet Paseka Mboro continues to give instead of receiving as part of his 50th birthday celebrations.

Mboro, who celebrated his birthday in April, plans to empower the youth by awarding 2000 students with scholarships valued at R42000 as part of his milestone.

The Incredible Happenings Church leader, whose real name is Paseka Motsoeneng, announced that the scholarships will be awarded in partnership with a private education institution, iCollege.

He said he was partnering with the Gauteng Department of Social Development in the drive to provide scholarships.

“I have realised that I am very relevant to the young people. Whenever they see me, they see hope,” he said.

The scholarships are part of his #Mboro50 campaign where he is running programmes to empower the youth to get into business, universities and colleges.

Mboro said his ministry and iCollege had already awarded 65 students with scholarships, and he has already paid the registration fees of 31 students.

The scholarships are for 12-month courses and students aged between 18 and 27 are eligible.

“The youth are the future of this country, and until we get the youth to have a vision and purpose with themselves and their lives, we are a doomed nation,” Mboro said. “There is no future without the youth and no present without them.”

iCollege spokesperson Neo Kuaho said the institution’s partnering with Mboro was a “match made in heaven”.

“We needed someone of integrity, someone the community trusts and someone with a long-standing history,” Kuaho said.

“When you’re celebrating your birthday you are expecting gifts, but in this instance the prophet is celebrating and reflecting on his 50 years alive, and he is not going out looking for gifts for himself. He is going out with an intensive effort to develop his community and the youth.”

Kuaho said they would start by registering students for the second semester at all their campuses in Gauteng, followed by the other 14 campuses across the country.

Nneheng Masako, 22, from Palmridge, who has been unemployed since 2016, received a scholarship from Mboro this week.

“I am very happy about the scholarship because this opportunity will give me a chance to be employed,” she said.

Masako is currently enrolled to study public administration at the college.

Mboro said he would be giving students mentorship and motivational support to ensure that they complete their studies.

He also called on students who were not aware on the scholarship to come to the Incredible Happenings ministries in Katlehong on Sundays.

“I intend to approach many more institutions to empower more kids and I’m hoping that more colleges and universities will come forward and give more scholarships to our kids who are stranded in various townships,” he said. The Star