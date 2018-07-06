Man rapes, infects daughter with HIV

By Tendai Rupapa

A 29-year-old Harare man allegedly raped and infected his 11-year-old daughter with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), a court heard yesterday. After the act, the man, (name withheld to protect the victim) reportedly threatened his daughter with unspecified action is she disclosed the offence to anyone.

He appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded him in custody to July 19 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

He is facing two charges of rape and wilful transmission of HIV.

When the crime was allegedly committed, the minor was staying with the father and her stepmother following her parent’s divorce.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in November 2016, the complainant’s stepmother travelled to her rural home, leaving her in the custody of the father.

One day, the court heard, the father approached the complainant in her room and told her that he wanted to have sex with her.

He reportedly promised to marry her. The complainant refused and started crying, prompting the father to leave the room on the pretext he was going to sleep.

When the girl woke up the next morning, she discovered that she was no longer wearing her under garment.

According to the State, she also had blood on her privates and was having difficulties in walking.

She told her father about it, but was ordered to keep quiet.

The following year in April, the girl went to stay with her biological mother and sometime this year in March, she attended a church service with her mother where there was free HIV testing by a team from Katanga Utano Clinic. She was tested and found to be HIV positive. The Herald