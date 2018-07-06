Hubby confiscates cheaters’ panties. . . after finding wife pants down with neighbour

By Gibson Mhaka

A married woman from an informal settlement in Claremont, popularly known as Emkhayeni, in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South Province was disgraced after her panties and those of her lover were confiscated by her husband as evidence that he had caught them red-handed.

It is reported that Irvine Sibanda, in a bid to prove that he had indeed caught his wife only identified as NaDee with their neighbour Isaac Ndlovu, took their clothes including underpants.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday. According to a source, Sibanda who was reportedly drinking beer and watching soccer was tipped by other imbibers who had seen his wife with Ndlovu going into NaDee’s friend’s cabin.

When he reportedly went to the two cheaters’ love nest, Sibanda couldn’t believe his eyes when he found them engrossed in the act.

In a fit of rage, a furious Sibanda reportedly took their clothes as evidence that he caught the two in the throes of passion.

Out of shame, Ndlovu reportedly fled naked.

The source said Sibanda, before busting the two lovebirds in bed, had been informed about their illicit relationship, but never took it seriously.

“It was around 10pm when Sibanda caught his wife being intimate with Isaac (Ndlovu) and took their clothes as evidence that he had caught them in the act. What happened on the day in question is that, Sibanda’s wife and Ndlovu were seen by some alert imbibers going into NaDee’s friend’s cabin.

“When suspicion got the better of them, the imbibers then notified Sibanda who went straight to the cabin and forced its door open.

“When he entered he couldn’t believe his eyes when he found the two busy in bed. He then took their clothes including underpants and Ndlovu has since engaged his friends to talk with Sibanda to see how he can compensate him,” said a source that declined to be named.

The source further said after the embarrassing incident NaDee unceremoniously deserted her husband adding that the occasion was not the first time Sibanda had reportedly caught NaDee cheating on him.

While Sibanda was not reachable for comment, Ndlovu remained tight-lipped after he learnt that it was a B-Metro reporter who was calling him. B-Metro