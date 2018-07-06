Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed £88m switch from Real Madrid to Juventus moves closer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed £88m move from Real Madrid to Juventus is getting closer, Sky in Italy are reporting. Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici were receiving positive signals from Spain on Friday morning.

Their communication with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is continuous, and the focus has been on closing the deal between Mendes and Real Madrid before defining contracts with Juventus.

As things stand, Marotta and Paratici are not planning on travelling to Madrid because it is Mendes who is working with Real to secure the £88m (€100m) deal between the clubs.

Serie A champions Juventus, therefore, do not need to intervene – and negotiations were progressing well on Friday.

Real have understood that the Portugal star wants to move for a new experience, so they do not want to stand in the way.

Real president Florentino Perez has so far stuck with the conditions agreed verbally in January with Gestifute boss Mendes and his client Ronaldo, but Juventus are proceeding with caution because Perez is known to change his mind.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understand Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United are not expected to compete for a return for the player to Old Trafford.

