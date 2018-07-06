Chris Brown arrested after stepping off stage at Florida concert

BY Chloe Chapman | Evening Standard |

Singer Chris Brown was arrested moments after he finished performing at a concert in Florida. Brown had a gig at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Thursday when he was detained.

Police said his arrest was in connection with an outstanding warrant in a nearby county but it is unclear what the warrant was for.

TMZ reported that the star “hopped off the stage and into a police cruiser” waiting for him immediately after the show.

Brown, 29, posted a $2,000 (£1,512) bond and was released, according to the spokesman.

On Thursday night, after he was released from jail, a post appeared on his official Instagram page showing a picture of him on stage with the caption: “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!”

Brown is currently performing his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

The musician was previously convicted for assaulting Rihanna after a pre-Grammys party in February 2009. He was sentenced to five years of probation, a year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order that required him to remain 50 yards away from Rihanna at all times, reducing to 10 at public events.