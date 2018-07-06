Ariana Grande defends fiancé over Manchester bomb joke

Ariana Grande has addressed the controversy over her fiancé’s joke about the Manchester Arena bombing – saying she “didn’t find it funny”. But the singer said Pete Davidson uses comedy “to help people feel better” and his intention “wasn’t malicious”.

During a set five months after the terror attack, the Saturday Night Live comedian made a remark about how famous Ariana had become.

He said: “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.”

Ariana responded to a fan’s tweet on Thursday which questioned why she was still with Pete.

The 25-year-old said the issue had been “tough and conflicting” on her heart and the joke was unfortunate.

The couple started dating in May and last month Pete confirmed they were engaged.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 24-year-old said that men were walking past him and tipping their hat as a sign of respect.

The Manchester Arena bombing, which took place in May last year, claimed the lives of 22 people.

Ariana has revealed she has PTSD from the attack, and doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to talk about the event without crying. BBC