22-year-old imbiber killed over hooker

By Grace Nyoni

A 22 year old man from Mbizo suburb in Kwekwe was fatally stabbed with a knife by fellow patrons outside a night club following a misunderstanding over a suspected prostitute. Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the murder of Mr Alex Katambarare on Monday at Mbizo Inn Nite Club.

“Police in Mbizo suburb in Kwekwe are investigating a case of murder in which Mr Alex Katambarare of Mbizo in Kwekwe died after being stabbed to death with a knife following a dispute over a girlfriend at Mbizo Inn Night Club on Monday,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said on the night in question Mr Katambarare was drinking beer in the company of his friend Mr Takawira Chaitezvi.

She said during the beer drink, Mr Katambarare went outside the club and started talking to a suspected hooker.

“A man only identified as Kelvin who was with his friend confronted Mr Katambarare and slapped him on the face accusing him of talking to his girlfriend. The now deceased then ran way but the suspects chased him and then tripped him,” said Asst Insp Mukwende. The Chronicle