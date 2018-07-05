Police raid mbanje couple

By Yemurai Ushamba

A Bulawayo woman has been ordered to perform 280 hours of community service while her husband has been acquitted after they were found with 330g of dagga with an estimated street value of $330.

Ernet Marufu (24) and her husband Samuel Sithole (39), both from Nkulumane suburb, were raided by police officers and found in possession of the dagga on June 22.

Police officers raided the couple’s house following a tip-off and recovered the drugs.

The couple appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Stephen Ndhlovu facing possession of dagga charges.

Marufu last week pleaded guilty to the charge and said she used the drug to treat her sick child.

Mr Ndhlovu convicted her on her own plea of guilty and sentenced her to 12 months in prison which was suspended on condition that she performs 280 hours of community service.

However, her husband pleaded not guilty to the charge and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Mr Ndhlovu said the court has failed to prove that the drugs belonged to him.

His wife said the drugs were meant for the medication for their child’s ring worms and her husband was not aware the drugs were inside the house.

Prosecuting, Ms Margaret Takawira told the court that on June 22 police received a tip-off that Marufu and Sithole were in possession of dagga at their house.

“Acting on this information police officers proceeded to the couple’s place of residence where they conducted a search in their house. The police officers recovered a plastic bag which had dagga,” said Ms Takawira.

The court heard that the dagga weighed 330g and has a street value of $330. The Chronicle