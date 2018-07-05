Nkwali homesick after father’s death

By Bongani Ndlovu

Being away on tour for Austria-based songstress Nkwali makes her miss home as her father, who she described as her biggest supporter, passed away recently when she was in Europe.

Nkwali has been shuttling between Canada and Europe as she spreads Zimbabwean music on the international scene.

During her sojourn in foreign lands about two months ago, she received one of the worst news that her father had passed away.

“I was in Europe when it happened. In fact, I’d left Zimbabwe two weeks before and had to travel back for the burial. It was hard, but I’d to come back. I was sad,” said Nkwali.

She said she has not healed from the loss.

“It hasn’t been easy since the passing on of my dad because he was always supportive of my work. However, this keeps me going because I know that he’ll always be proud of me.”

The award-winning songbird however said she was working on her third album in Europe and is doing some cultural exchange in Canada.

“In Europe, I’m doing live shows and also working on my new album. I’m taking my time on this one because I want it to be of high quality. I also went to Canada for the first time last month where I performed during an Africa Day Gala Celebration,” she said.

In Canada, she met choristers Melisizwe Brothers and shared the stage with them. So popular are the brothers in Canada that at one time, they appeared on the Ellen Degeneres and The Steve Harvey shows.

Nkwali said she will be back in Zimbabwe in December for the second edition of the From Bulawayo to the World concert which she, together with imbube musician, Vusa Mkhaya, launched last year. The Chronicle