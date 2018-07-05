Mukanya confirms Zim year-end bira

By Vasco Chaya

Evergreen Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo, returning to Harare for yet another potentially explosive bira in December as he has already inked a contract with local promoters.

Mapfumo’s publicist Blessing Vava confirmed the reports to the Daily News yesterday.

“Yes, we have signed a pre-agreement contract but we will make the announcement once all has been finalised. The bottom line is we are working on something for December in Harare,” said Vava.

Vava went on to clarify that even though Mapfumo is billed to perform in South Africa in September, the development will not jeopardise the Harare bira.

“The South Africa concerts will not affect the Harare one; not at all.

I can confirm that Mapfumo will be coming to South Africa in September for two concerts and we will be circulating the actual poster once everything has been finalised, so there are no advance tickets as yet,” Vava said.

Mapfumo will alongside Jah Prayzah, Sam Dondo, Mic Inity and King Alfred perform in the United Kingdom on September 22 in Leicester courtesy of Impala Group Zimbabwe.

“The concert is meant to promote our brand Impala Car Hire to potential clients in the UK, specifically Zimbabweans who are based there,” said Impala group director Thomson Dondo.

Meanwhile, the Disaster hit maker performed in the country in April for the first time in 14 years courtesy of Entertainment Republic.

The United States of America-based legendary musician shared the stage with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Gary Tight, Diana Samkange and Suluman Chimbetu at Glamis Arena, Harare.

The historic event which attracted a good crowd saw Mapfumo popularly known as Mukanya — his totem — performing hit after hit, among them; Chikonzero, Bhutsu Mutandarika, Pidigori Waenda, Chiruzevha Chapera, Nyoka Musango, Mugara Ndega, Shebeen, Chamunorwa and Hwahwa. It was, however, his latest song Chauya Chauya that stole the limelight. Daily News