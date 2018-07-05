Jail for machete attack

By Michael Magoronga

A Silobela man has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars for striking a man with a machete on the head for ‘touching’ his opaque beer.

Tawanda Mpofu (31) of village 16 Chief Ntabeni in Silobela was convicted by Kwekwe Magistrate, Mr Lavroe Philemon for attacking Mr Victor Deyisi.

Mpofu will, however, serve an effective nine months in jail after three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Mpofu’s accomplice, Vusimuzi Moyo, is still at large.

The State led by Mr Freddy Ndoro proved that on June 13, at Parker Business Centre, Moyo was carrying a machete and threatening to use it on anyone who dared to touch his opaque beer.

Mr Deyisi, the court heard, approached Moyo and warned him against carrying dangerous weapons in public.

This did not go down well with Moyo who was drinking in the company of the accused.

Mpofu, the court further heard, suddenly stood up and struck Mr Deyisi with a machete once on the head accusing him of touching his beer. The Chronicle