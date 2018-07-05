Harare International Carnival invites artistes to register

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has called on all artistes wishing to participate at the forthcoming Harare International Carnival (HIC) to register with them through their respective provincial offices.

The carnival will be held from July 17 to 21. Last year’s carnival saw a number of groups from different countries including the Samba Queens from Brazil, parading on the streets of Harare.

ZTA head of corporate affairs, Godfrey Koti said they want as many artistes to participate in order to promote cultural tourism.

“Our event is open to all artistes. There’re those we shall obviously approach because they are ‘hot’ property, but everyone is welcome to participate,” said Koti.

“We want to promote cultural tourism through arts and artistes are the best people to do so.”

He said preparations for the carnival were at an advanced stage.

“Everything is in place with groups that’ll come from outside the country being finalised. There’re some countries other than those who usually come that want to participate this year and we’re in talks with them,” said Koti.

Quizzed why the carnival was being held in July this year instead of September as has been the case in the past, he said this was meant to show the world that Zimbabwe was a peace loving nation ahead of the elections on July 30.

“The reason we’re having this carnival at this time of the year is that we’re celebrating the hopes and aspirations of a new era in Zimbabwe.

“The idea is to show the world how mature and peaceful we are as a nation by playing host to this international carnival a few days before the elections.”

Last year, more than 20 countries participated at the event which ran under the theme: “One Love, Our Pride.” Rhumba star Werrason from (DRC), Dr Malinga and Uhuru both from South Africa were the headline acts. The Chronicle