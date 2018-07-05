Gabriel Nyoni in Botswana

By Ricky Zililo

Speedy Highlanders’ winger Gabriel Nyoni left the country on Tuesday for a trial stint with Botswana Premier Soccer League champions Township Rollers and will miss his team’s league game against Black Rhinos this weekend.

As reported by Chronicle Sport last week, Rollers will assess the winger, who turns 26 in September, in a game situation when they host South African Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Gaborone’s National Stadium on Saturday.

Highlanders’ communications manager Ronald Moyo confirmed Nyoni’s departure for trials.

“Highlanders have given Nyoni the green light to attend trials at Township Rollers of Botswana after receiving an official request for the player from that club. This is a good opportunity for Gabriel and we wish him well,” said Moyo.

Nyoni has been a vital cog to coach Madinda Ndlovu’s plans, as he leads Bosso’s revival process.

Rollers’ interest in Nyoni comes a year after Bosso turned down a bid from Botswana topflight outfit Extension Gunners for the services of the striker, saying the offer by the Lobatse-based side did not meet their expectations.

Rollers, who have 15 league championships, will have to make a “reasonable” offer to Highlanders if they are to get the Bosso vice-captain.

Nyoni is in the last six months of a two-year contract, which he signed at the beginning of 2017.

Meanwhile, midfielder Nigel Makumbe, who was expected to leave yesterday for trials at SuperSport in South Africa, could be available for Bosso’s weekend match against Black Rhinos in Harare.

Makumbe, who is on loan from champions FC Platinum, trained with the Highlanders’ squad yesterday.

Moyo could not be drawn into commenting on what’s holding Makumbe from attending trials at SuperSport, saying the question will be addressed at today’s press conference. The Chronicle