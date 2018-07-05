Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid for Juventus, says Guillem Balague

By Rory O’Callaghan | Sky Sports News |

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to join Juventus this summer, according to Guillem Balague. Sky Sports News understands Real are considering an £88m bid from the Italian champions, who are ready to offer the five-time Ballon d’Or winner a lucrative contract to leave the Bernabeu.

Balague says Ronaldo is keen to push through a move to Turin and that Madrid are prepared to allow the Portugal international leave after nine successful seasons in Spain.

“Quite clearly Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo know of each other’s intentions,” said Balague.

“There was a meeting between Ronaldo’s representatives and Real Madrid last night in which the club heard he wants to go. That is the only thing he wants to do.

“Finally Real Madrid caved in and said ‘Okay, if anybody comes with a bid of 100m euros (£88m) then okay we will let you go’. That is where we stand.

“Juventus have told [Jorge] Mendes and Ronaldo that they will submit that offer at some point and that they will pay him 30m (£26.5m) euros net and are more than happy to give him a four-year contract.

“That is what Ronaldo wants. Now this is the new thing in this situation that has been repeated in the last three summers – Real Madrid are very much open for that to happen.”

Sky Sports News understands talks continued on Thursday between Juventus, Madrid and Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.

Juve managing director Giuseppe Marotta has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of signing the Portuguese.

When asked by Sky in Italy if Juve fans can “start dreaming about Cristiano Ronaldo”, Marotta responded: “I won’t speak [about that].”