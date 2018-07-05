Billiat eager to win trophies with Chiefs

Having joined from Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Khama Billiat is eager to help Kaizer Chiefs reach the summit of South African football.

Amakhosi have endured a barren spell since the departure of Stuart Baxter, who guided them to their last major trophy, the 2014/15 league title.

Baxter was replaced by Steve Komphela in 2015, but the former Chiefs player endured a torrid time at the helm, which culminated in fan violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, leading to his resignation.

Chiefs have yet to announce a permanent replacement for Komphela, but in Billiat, they have already snapped up a major signing.

“When I got here, it was easy for me, and the guys welcomed me so well. It just feels like I’ve been here before,” the winger told Kaizer Chiefs TV.

On his ambitions for his time at Naturena, the 27-year-old said: “You always want to achieve the team goals.

“The team has got its own goals and we have also got our personal goals. I believe we are here for the same goal. We want to win trophies and put the team where it belongs.”

Billiat joined Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in 2013 and enjoyed a successful stint at Masandawana, winning three league titles and the 2016 Caf Champions League trophy prior to his departure. – Sport24