Ammara headlines Bulawayo Jazz Fest

By Bongani Ndlovu

Songstress Ammara Brown will kick off her summer shows in the City of Kings next month when she headlines the Bulawayo Jazz Festival.

The festival slated for August 3 will be held at the Homestead Conference Centre. Ramsey K & The Big Kay band, Thandi Dlana, Gugu & The African Rhythms, Prosper & The Smart Birds, Band Fusion, Anotida & Shadows Band, Prince Cafeteria Jamz, Nyasha Bothwell and Amatungwa Amahle among many others, are also billed to perform.

Festival organiser, Desire Malaba-Zhou said they were hosting the event to try and revive the jazz genre in Bulawayo.

“We noticed that the jazz genre is fading in Bulawayo because jazz singers are not getting the platform to perform. We therefore want to try and revive it by hosting this festival,” said Malaba-Zhou.

She said they had invited Ammara as she has roots in jazz music.

“Ammara Brown is a person who started of doing jazz music but like many other artiste in Zimbabwe, she changed to other genres because jazz wasn’t paying.

“She’ll headline the festival but the rest of the artistes are from Bulawayo as we want people here to get to know them and see how much talent the city has.” The Chronicle