Man fatally assaults dad’s second wife

By Victor Maphosa

Police in Murehwa are investigating a case in which a 22-year-old man from Kwindima Village under Chief Mangwende allegedly murdered his father’s second wife.

Acting provincial spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza said the incident occurred over the weekend.

“Guarantee Gopito (22), who resides in Budiriro, Harare, decided to visit his parents in Murehwa. Upon arrival, he got news that his father was living with another woman called Doreen Kwindima, a few kilometres from their home.

“This did not go down well with him and he decided to visit the second wife’s homestead in a bid to bring his father back home,” Asst Insp Mwanza said.

Asst Insp Mwanza said upon arrival at Kwindima’s homestead, Gopito had a serious misunderstanding with his father’s second wife after he failed to convince his father to return home.

“Gopito started assaulting his father’s wife with fists all over her body and his father restrained him and Kwindima took the opportunity to run away.”

He said Gopito overpowered his father and ran after Kwindima and caught up with her in a nearby field and continued assaulting her with logs.

“He caught up with her and continued assaulting her until she collapsed. Villagers rushed to the scene after they heard Kwindima’s screams for help and they found her unconscious. Gopito tried to flee but was subdued,” he said.

Kwindima was rushed to Kadenge Clinic in Murehwa where she was pronounced dead on arrival, Ast Insp Mwanza said. He said a report was made to the police and Gopito was arrested.

He appealed to members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their hands and solve disputes peacefully.

“People must refrain from using violence to solve their issues. It is sad that this man failed to keep his emotions in check to the extent of ending someone’s life. Meting out instant justice is a crime and police will always react to such cases and bring offenders to book.”

Meanwhile, our Mutare correspondent Sharon Chigeza reports that a Rusape woman and two others fatally assaulted her 18-year-old nephew for allegedly stealing her $30 last Saturday.

Winnie Musekanehuku (46) returned home from threshing grain to find $30 missing from the house and immediately suspected her nephew who had been sent home earlier.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident, which occurred at Plot 16, Devonia Village under Chief Chipunza in Rusape.

“On June 30, Musekanehuku together with Francis Mawasa (18), Tichaoona Mupomho (24) and Ikey Mupomho (18) were out threshing grain when Mawasa was sent back home to get maize.

Mawasa sustained bruises and injuries from the beating and woke up the following day under the weather.

He later passed on at around 3pm allegedly from the injuries he sustained from the beating he had received the previous day. The Herald