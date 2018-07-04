Infant (2) dies after kombi crashes

By Sharon Chigeza

A two-year-old boy was killed, while 17 other people were injured last week when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in veered off the road and rammed into a precast wall at the 20km peg along the Mutare-Masvingo highway.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“At around 6.20am on Monday, June 25, the driver of a Bocha-bound commuter omnibus, Bernard Dzingai (39), failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road at the 20km peg along Mutare-Masvingo highway. The vehicle then rammed into a precast wall,” he said.

Inspector Kakohwa said an infant died on the spot, while 16 of the 21 passengers that were on board and the driver sustained injuries and were ferried to Mutare Provincial Hospital.

“The body of the deceased was ferried to Mutare Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem,” said Insp Kakohwa.

He identified the deceased as Blessed Tavonga Madhlazi (2).

The passengers on commuter omnibus were predominantly teachers from Bemhiwa, Gonon’ono and Matanda primary schools. The Herald