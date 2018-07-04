I am sticking to my sound: Terry Afrika

By Leroy Dzenga

Rising contemporary musician Terry Afrika has vowed to stick to his sound despite the industry pressure that has seen many jump onto the Afro-pop bandwagon. The youthful crooner who has shown vast promise makes a distinct brand of music which he calls Terry Afrika Music.

In a wide ranging interview with The Herald the artiste, real name Terrence Chivavaya, spoke about his future plans following the steady growth in popularity he has been enjoying.

“I believe music is more than just making sounds. It is my way of relaying my experiences and I let my inspiration guide me when I compose songs.

“If it happens that one day I will reach my destination, it has to happen without making compromises to the sound I feel best represents who I am as an artiste.

“If there are different elements I feel I need to involve in my art, I do it through collaborations instead of trying to be a jack of all trades. I believe there is a level of preservation I have to employ in my identity and if I get to blow to acclaim, it has to be through the sound I feel honestly represents me,” Terry Afrika said.

Musicians across genres have been releasing albums with aggression, however, the 25-year-old musician believes there are signs he has to see before delivering his debut project.

“There have been calls to release the album but we are still testing the water. I am willing to wait even up to a year without releasing an album until I feel the market is really ready for the album. In the meantime we can do multiple releases and single collections because a rushed album can impact a career negatively,” he said.

Terry Afrika released an EP titled “Sugar Boy” in January which has been receiving decent rotation on local radio.

He is well known for his hit song “Sarura Wako” in which he features Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes which was well received by music listeners. The Herald