Simon Khaya-Moyo urges war vets to engage Mnangagwa on security offer

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) members must engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa directly on their offer to be part of his close security, Information minister Simon Khaya-Moyo has said.

The offer is in the wake of a bomb attack that claimed two lives and seriously injured several others at Mnangagwa’s rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo recently.

The liberation war veterans have denounced Mnangagwa’s security for failing to detect the attack, arguing it was time a war veteran is appointed to lead the president’s security team.

Responding to the call in an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Khaya-Moyo said such an arrangement could only come from Mnangagwa himself.

“Government will not go that route because there is protocol regarding security issues and besides that, the president is the war veterans patron so they have direct access to him so they can make that request directly to him,” he said, adding that “it is not under my purview hence I have not heard anything to that effect”.

Following the blast that also injured Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, war veterans from various provinces pointed to a compromised security around the president.

ZNLWVA chairperson for Mashonaland Central Province, Samuel Parirenyatwa, said: “We would rather prefer ourselves as war veterans, to be around the president rather than having the youngsters who have proved to be incompetent.”

Mnangagwa narrowly escaped death at the White City Stadium bombing.

Meanwhile two suspects have been brought before the courts, while police, military and Central Intelligence Organisation officers are still conducting investigations.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba has said investigations were going on smoothly.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security forces wish to inform the nation that the joint investigations security team that was set up on June 24, 2018, is firmly on the ground and is diligently conducting extensive investigations into the White City Stadium bomb blast,” Charamba said.

The police who has offered a reward to anyone with information on the blast, said they were currently seized with sifting through evidence and that they have also received leads from the public.

“The team is expertly sifting through available evidence, members of the public are advised to come forward with information that aid the investigation.

“Meanwhile, we extend our appreciation to all those who continue to provide information for use by investigation teams.” DailyNews