Rusere set for trials in South Africa

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Former Dynamos and Young Warriors midfielder Carlos Rusere is set to undergo a trial stint at recently promoted South African Premiership soccer side Black Leopards. The Venda club are looking at strengthening their squad for the upcoming 2018/19 Absa Premiership season with a number of players linked with Zeca Marques side.

Rusere has enjoyed a gradual rise in form at Shabanie Mine in the first half of the 2018 domestic season and given the low budget of the Chinda Boys, he was tipped to be one of the players to leave the club during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old was reportedly set to leave the country yesterday to start his trials with the South African Premiership side.

However, as of yesterday, his itinerary remained a top secret with the former Young Warriors midfielder keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his future.

Shababie Mine secretary Max Nyashanu said the exciting midfielder has notified the club that he wants to leave the club during the mid-season transfer window.

“Carlos and Tinashe (Chigede) told us that they want to leave us during the current transfer window to look for greener pastures and as a club we will not stand in the way of our players.

“Tinashe said he is going to join Manica Diamonds but Carlos did not tell us where he wants to go and we are yet to get information regarding his future.

“Last week he (Rusere) told the club that he wants a clearance to enable him to join another club but he quickly left before we had finalised.

“I do not know where he is but what I can confirm is that he is not training with us at the moment,” said Nyashanu.

However, a reliable source close to the player told The Herald that some player intermediaries abroad had facilitated trials for the former Young Warriors midfielder with Black Leopards.

Shabanie Mine are set to lose top talent this month and coach Alexio Sijoni will need to add more players to help the team fight against relegation.

League top goal scorer David Temwanjira is on his way out while Joe Nyabinde and Chigede have already completed their moves away from the club. The Herald