Man ‘rapes’ neighbour’s wife

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare man reportedly took advantage of his neighbour’s absence and stormed into his house before raping the wife, a court heard. Isaac Sithole, 43, appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha charged with rape.

He was advised that the lower court could entertain his bail application since the victim was not a minor before the case was remanded to today.

Sithole will lodge his bail application.

The complainant in the matter is a 42-year-old woman residing in Rhodesville Squatter Camp, close to Sithole’s residence.

Prosecutor Peter Kachirika alleged that at around 1am on April 22 Sithole returned home drunk and started calling the woman’s husband.

The court heard that he did not get any response because the woman’s husband was not home and he went to the house where he was attended to by the complainant.

It was alleged that Sithole told his neighbour’s wife that he was going to sleep with her that morning, but the woman did not respond thinking that he was just acting drunk.

Sithole allegedly opened the door of the complainant’s tent and removed her blankets before turning to the woman and making her lie on her back facing upwards.

According to State papers, Sithole then lowered his trousers and pulled the woman’s panties aside before forcing himself on her.

The complainant screamed for help but it was alleged that no one came to her rescue until Sithole had finished the act and left.

At around 6am that same morning, the complainant was seen by another neighbour weeping and she approached her.

When she enquired what the problem was, the complainant narrated how Sithole had slipped into her bed early that morning and forced her into sex.

The woman was accompanied to file a police report against Sithole, leading to his arrest.

She was medically examined and an affidavit that was compiled will be used during trial as an exhibit. DailyNews