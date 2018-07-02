Dorcas Chibanda finds love again!

By Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Former ZBCtv personality Dorcas Chibanda has found love again! The fluent news anchor who inspired a whole generation of news readers will be walking down the aisle this September in the UK.

Dorcas, who was a singleton for a long time, will be getting married to her love interest Pastor Charles Shumbambiri of Relentless Church in Oxford.

The couple has been dating for over one-and-half years now and everything looks set for her Zambia-themed bridal shower next month.

In an exclusive interview, Dorcas confirmed that she was taken saying wedding bells will be ringing in a month or two.

“(It’s a) Very different role with mixed feelings but good. Mwari vakanaka. A Zambian themed bridal shower will be held in July,” she said adding: “Having been independent for so long, it’s so much learning to switch and accommodating someone.”

Pressed further on her new flame, Dorcas said: “He is Pastor Charles Shumbambiri of Relentless Church in Oxford. Our main church is in Houston Texas.

“We have churches in many towns in UK. We got engaged in January at Windsor Castle.”

On the wedding plans, she said the ceremony and reception was set for a plush venue.

The couple has three children each from their previous relationships.

“I made sure I educated my kids first. Two have been to university and the last one is in the final year,” she said.

What is all the more exciting is that the couple, now in their late 40s, will be exchanging vows having gone through a lot of ups and downs.

“I prefer to leave the past where it belongs. I have moved forward and I’m proud of the way I’m treated and respected. Also, my parents are highly respected.

“In God’s time, it’s amazing how things can be so good,” Dorcas said.

About Pastor Shumbambiri, he holds a first class degree in Mathematics from Oxford Brooke’s University. He is also a Binary Trader while Dorcas is an Interpreter: Immigration and she says ministry is part of their lives. The Chronicle