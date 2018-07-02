Cheryl and Liam Payne announce split

Singers Cheryl and Liam Payne have announced they are splitting up after more than two years together.The former Girls Aloud star, 35, and One Direction member, 24, split up two weeks ago, according to the Sun.
The couple have a son, Bear, who was born in March last year.
They confirmed the split on social media, saying they were “sad” and it had been a “tough decision to make”, adding: “We still have so much love for each other as a family”.
Cheryl tweeted: “Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”