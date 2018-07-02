Bulawayo Bomber plans to lose weight

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe heavyweight cage fighter Elvis “Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo has set himself a target of losing between eight to 15kg as he prepares for a return to the hexagon in September 8 when he faces South Africa’s Wessell Mostert.

Moyo last fought in a cage fight last year on November 4 when he beat Nico Yamdjie through a judge’s decision.

The potentially explosive Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) Africa 73 bill featuring Moyo and Mostert will be broadcast across the continent on Kwese TV.

Moyo has already started training for Mostert who he will face at Sun City Resort, North West on September 8.

In a telephone interview from his Johannesburg base yesterday, Moyo said he had been working hard to shed weight from 128kgs to 115kgs for the fight.

“I’m above my fighting weight which is between 115kgs and 120kgs, but I want to shed off about between 8 and 15 kilogrammes so that I’m quicker on the day of the fight. If I can manage to shed off weight now in winter, I’ll be happy,” said Moyo.

Moyo is eager to beat the South African Mostert and take his Mixed Martial Arts career wins to nine.

Moyo has eight career wins from 13 bouts.

Moyo lost to British Stuart Austin in July 2017, but recovered from that defeat to beat Yamdjie on points later in the year.

Mostert has five career wins and a single defeat. The South African beat Ricky Misholas on October 7 last year getting a unanimous judges’ decision.

Moyo said since Mostert is taller than him, he expects the South African to go for the ground.

“He likes to stand but I don’t think he’ll do that and instead will learn to hold and try get me to the ground. Standing is risky for him because he’ll not be able to withstand my punches. What I want to do is simply go for the boxing style and avoid being taken down and give fans value for their money,” said Moyo. The Chronicle