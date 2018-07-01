Zimbabwe’s own Michael Jackson

By Bridget Mananavire

A 21 year old Harare man is making a living through impersonating the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, nine years after his death.

Venon Zhuwaki from Warren Park said he has been doing impersonations of the late king of pop for 11 years since he was in primary school, describing himself as Michael’s number one fan.

This comes as Michael’s father Joe Jackson who was the mastermind behind The Jackson 5, died at age 89 this week two days after the anniversary of his son’s death.

Michael died on June 25, 2009 while his father passed away on June 27.

“One of his sons Jermaine said before Joe’s death his father had attempted to prevent visits from his family, withholding information about his location and diagnosis.

Zhuwaki told the Daily News he charges $20 per performance and $10 for drawings of Michael or any other person or thing.

“I practice my art at Five Avenue shops, Avondale shops and bars in Harare.

‘I have been a Michael fan since childhood and I used to imitate him.

“Even at school when I joined dance groups I used to act like him,” Zhuwaki said.

“When he passed away in 2009 it was sad news to me

because I liked him very much.

“So I dance like him and I get invited to parties and weddings, that is what I do in life.

“He really inspired me with his moves.

“I have been doing this since 2007 when I was in Grade 6 and then I got into it seriously after his death, and at school I used to be called Michael.” Daily News