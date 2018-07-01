Turning point for Johanne Masowe

By Veronica Gwaze

For ages, Johanne Masowe apostolic sects have held prayer meetings in the open space or under trees. In some instances, apostolic sect members were killed by lightning as they worshipped under trees during the rainy season.

But the 21st century seems to be turning things around. Other mapostori, as they are popularly known, have ditched the old way of doing things through revolutionasing the way they worship and dress.

One of the sect leaders who has dumped the traditional white garments to conventional dressing that includes jewellery is Madzibaba Marimo, born Evans Mechemenye.

Madzibaba Marimo’s service can easily be mistaken as one of the Pentecostal churches but the preaching and songs tell a different story.

“We have abandoned the old way of doing things where we used to hold prayers and healing sessions under trees. We have to move with the times and we are now conducting our services in the central business district at Dublin House,” said the soft spoken clergy.

Previously, Madzibaba Marimo was conducting church services at a shrine in the sprawling suburb of Hatcliff.

He went on, “As the society is changing rapidly, I realised there is need to embrace modernity.

“We have always been people who worshipped in open space even during bad weather conditions but that has to change. We are doing what makes worshipping God easier.

“The other reason why we have abandoned praying and worshipping in open space is that some people in our society may not be willing to attend such services. We just need to accommodate everyone.

“What’s wrong with apostolic sect members doing their healing and deliverance sessions in buildings; even wearing jewellery and other modern garments?

“We must move with the changing times.

“If you look back during our Hatcliff shrine days, although a number of people attended services, we realised we were segregating those who prefer a current way of doing things.

“With the spread of diseases such as cholera, we took a stance to use facilities that have running water and proper toilet systems,” he said.

“People look down upon mapostori but time has come where we have to change that negative perception.” Sunday Mail