Jane Doka: UK-based star breaks six-year hiatus

By Dakarai Mashava

United Kingdom-based gospel singer Jane Doka has bounced back with an eight-track album titled First Love after a six-year break.

The songstress, who debuted on the gospel music scene with the album Nditumeyi a decade ago, is convinced that she has returned to the music scene revitalised and ready to live up to her true calling.

“My album is called First Love because this title captures the overall theme and foundation of the album.

“The album is about returning to God and to our ways with him in the beginning, where we love him and give ourselves to Him completely.

“First Love reminds us to abide in His love no matter what life throws at us,” said Doka.

Songs on the album include Unchanging God, Moyo Wakaperera, Take Me Back, Ndine Vimbo, Mwari Vane Plan, Tungamira, Pamusorosoro Pazvose and Holding On.

Clive Mono Mukundu produced seven songs on the new offering while United Kingdom-based Aaron Manatsa, son of music legend Zexie, produced a single one.

But why did she take a six-year break away from music?

“The past six years I had so much on my plate and as I look back the break was necessary for so many reasons. In that period, I needed to take care of my young family which as a mother is a priority to me.

“I took the time to focus on church ministry, to support community projects, pursue my own business projects and to further my studies.

“I did release a single in between, but my commitments were too many for me to focus on music.

“It was hard to be away from actively pursuing music outside my church walls, but I am grateful I did.

“It redirected and strengthened my resolve,” the rising gospel singer told the Daily News.

She added that she used the break to also realign her life and music talent to God.

”The album was born out of a time of seeking God after a series of disappointments in life especially in music.

“When things didn’t work out the way I wanted I took matters into my own hands, but it wasn’t long before I discovered that I was only deceiving myself if I thought I can get anywhere by insisting on my own way.

“When I finally surrendered to God I realised He surely knows far better than I! The question of sincerity to my gift also came to the fore,” the gospel singer said.

The eloquent Doka said before the break her music career was increasingly tilting to the whims of others.

“I was tired of being defined and limited by the desires of others over the gift God gave me. Hence it was time to unashamedly return to doing what I do not for anything or anyone else, but simply because I love it,” she said.

Doka, who is a project manager, businesswoman, singer and pastor rolled into one, was inspired to take up music by The Charambas, Shingisai Suluma and Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave.

On her previous albums namely Nditumeyi (2008), Tenda-Live in Concert (2010) and Reflections-Mirangariro (2012), Doka collaborated with some of the leading gospel artistes in the country.

The artistes she featured included Charles Charamba, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Sabastian Magacha, Dereck Mpofu and Esther Mukazika.

Because of her Zimbabwean heritage, Doka always feels excited whenever she gets a chance to perform in her land of birth.

“I have performed in Zimbabwe before and those have been some of my best moments ever because I am at home amongst my own people.

“I have plans to perform in Zimbabwe. Hopefully that will be soon,” she said. Daily News