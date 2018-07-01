Epoupa open for Dynamos business

By Langton Nyakwenda

CAMEROONIAN striker Joel Christian Epoupa claims that Dynamos are yet to approach him about a possible reunion but is quick to add that he is ready to listen to what his former club have to say.

DeMbare are reported to have heightened efforts to lure back Epoupa ahead of the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old striker returned to Cameroon in April after Dynamos failed to pay him his signing on fees as well as allowances.

But speaking for the first time since reports linking him with a possible return to DeMbare Epoupa did not rule out an emotional return.

“No one has approached me from Dynamos. I am here in Cameroon enjoying with my family and if they will approach me I will have to think about it,” Epoupa told The Sunday Mail Sport from his base.

“Yes I still have a contract with Dynamos but people should stop lying that they spoke to me. No one has spoken to me”

There’s fresh optimism at Dynamos following the coming in of a new executive led by banker Isiah Mupfumira who has given coach Mutasa a free reign on the transfer market.

The new Dynamos chairman is also eager to resolve the Epoupa issue “once and for all.”

“Our philosophy is we need to engage with all the stakeholders including players. Yes, we are seized with the Epoupa issue.

“We need to settle whatever is owed to the player because even the FIFA statutes require us to meet our obligations to the player.

“Once we settle him and he wants to come back then the better,” said Mupfumira.

Mutasa will certainly welcome the return of Epoupa, who scored 12 goals DeMbare last season, as DeMbare are struggling in front of goal.

“The departure of Christian left a gap and we are working on filling it,” said Mutasa who is also on the hunt for Raphael Manuvire’s replacement.

Central midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara, who was once on the books of Danish side Hobro IK, looks to be the man the DeMbare gaffer wants to slot in.

“It’s always the norm that players looking for greener pastures come for trials during the window and Tanaka is one of them. We are still assessing him like any other player,” Mutasa said.

“We will sign not more than three players, we need to cover Christian’s (Ntouba) gap. There’s also Raphael (Manuvire) who wants out.

“What I am sure of is that we will have at least two new players during this window.”

The soft spoken gaffer is also understood to be ready to re-engage Denver Mukamba should the truant midfielder’s marriage with rivals Caps United ends as expected this July.

Mukamba is on loan at Makepekepe and will revert back to being a DeMbare if he is fired at the Green Machine.

However, Mutasa refused to talk about the troublesome Mukamba who has been AWOL at Caps for over a month.

“To me Denver is a Caps United player. I will talk about him when he leaves Caps United,” said Mutasa. Sunday Mail.