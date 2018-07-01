Behold king Macheso’s remake

By Prince Mushawevato

DULL would he be of soul who will not be moved by Alick Macheso’s majesty in ‘Dzinosvitsa Kure’.

Although a corruption of William Wordsworth’s iconic 1802 poem – the above words capture the brilliance of the album – which is a culmination of hard work and unrelenting focus.

It is a product as devastating as the current form of Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric at the ongoing Soccer World Cup in Russia.

And just as the footballers will confess that it is not their skills alone that have propelled their teams, so says Macheso aka Baba Sharo. In “Dzinosvitsa Kure”, Baba Sharo leads from both the front and the back, he has no monopoly of the bass guitar of which he is arguably the best in the industry . Sunday Mail.