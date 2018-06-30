Talent will take Princess top. . . but only character will keep her excelling

By Lifestyle Reporter

WHILE talent can make a budding artist cut through the white noise in the competitive music industry, the talent however, must be complemented with character for one to remain on the top of the musical ladder.

Such are the attributes and persona of rising and talented dread-locked Afro Jazz songbird Princess Makunzva who has boarded the music train to embark on her musical journey towards the release of a debut five-track mbira fused album, “Chinonzi Rega” to be released soon.

No doubt that with the steady barrage of new music flooding the airwaves every day, some music has seemingly gone viral overnight while others artistes have taken a more traditional path toward the limelight.

Above all, it takes only special catalyst to transcend beyond mediocrity as there is no substitute for quality.

Her rich voice, lyrical prowess and the thumb piano or mbira playing skills, chronicle a singer’s musical foundation that dates back to her tender age of 11 years when she was part of the Hunyani Baptist Convention of Zimbabwe praise and worship team.

“My musical career is shaped by my dreams and the desire to showcase my talent on the mic and my mbira playing skills showcasing my culture through music,” she said.

The 18-year-old Chitungwiza bred princess said she will not be moved despite being ridiculed for her affection of culture and traditional mbira (Nyonga Nyonga) instrument.

“I have been ridiculed because of the love of my culture and my affection to the mbira instrument. Apart from the traditional instrument,

I am also a victim of mock over the dreadlocks as some folks associate the two, (mbira and dread locks) for someone who gets possessed,” she said.

The teenager is however, bold to soldier on to nurture her career, guided by vision and the desire to exhibit her talent to the world which she claim is not for competition or monetary rewards, but for the love of showcasing her culture through music and her persona.

“It is such criticism that will certainly give me the strength to push for the development of my musical career, though I know it is not that easy to make it especially as a female in this male dominated music industry,” she reckons.

The teenager is thankful for the unwavering support of her parents.

“I am very much honoured to have parents who support my career as they have embraced my talent.

“They pay for my studio time and everything that I need for my music project,” she said.

She said some of the tracks to be featured on the album being produced by Tony Fresh are title track “Chinonzi Rega” and “Mhiri Kwemakungwa”.

If the soft spoken princess who draws her inspiration from music super star Oliver Mtukudzi, the late Chiwoniso Mararire and Mbuya Stellar Chiweshe remains level headed and not allow fame to control her career, then indeed she is destined for greater heights. THE HERALD.