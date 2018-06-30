“Ndorogate ” judgement date set

Ajax Cape Town have revealed Judge Denise Fisher will deliver her ruling on the Tendai Ndoro eligibility saga on Monday.Following a South African Football Association (Safa) arbitration hearing,

Ajax were docked points and consequently relegated to the National First Division as the bottom-placed team on the table for fielding Ndoro, who played for three sides in a season — in contravention of Fifa rules.

The Urban Warriors, who initially finished 15th in the standings and were due to contest the play-offs,

have challenged the sanction through the courts, having at one stage been given the green light by the PSL DC to utilise the Zimbabwean striker.

Should the coastal club get a favourable decision on July 2, the legitimacy of the play-offs — which Black Leopards won ahead of Jomo Cosmos and Platinum Stars — may come into question. B Metro.