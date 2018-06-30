Mutuma reunites with mother at Nichrut

By Nkosilodumo Ndebele

FORMER Highlanders and Dynamos eccentric striker Roderick Mutuma is ecstatic about his recent move to new boys Nichrut because it has brought him close to his mother.

Mutuma’s mother and relatives stay in Mvuma in the Midlands province.

“I am very happy because Nichrut is in the Midlands where my mother stays. She stays in Mvuma closer to Shurugwi. It will give me time to bond with her because I have been staying far away from her,” said Mutuma.

The temperamental forward, who did not last long at CAPS United, Highlanders and Yadah FC started training at Nichrut on Wednesday.

He signed with the Shurugwi-based outfit last week alongside former Motor Action, Dynamos, Harare City and Mutare City defender Themba Ndlovu.

Mutuma joins Nichrut from Northern Region Division One side Chegutu Pirates, while Ndlovu was in the books of Mutare City Rovers, another side that is fighting for survival.

Asked on why he was not staying long at clubs, the self styled Prince of Zimbabwean football said:

“In football sometimes you need to do that. We are forced to make moves because we will be trying to make ends meet,” he said.

He added: “I don’t even know where and when I will retire. It will be God’s choice.”

There are a number of “journeyman” players that have illuminated the local premiership.

These include the likes of Charles Sibanda, Bhekimpilo “Bhakha” Ncube, Graham “Grazo” Ncube, Mthulisi Maphosa and Clemence Matawu. B Metro.