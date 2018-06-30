DeMbare target midfielder

By Eddie Chikamhi

DYNAMOS are seriously considering a move for former Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara who has returned home after a three-year stint in Denmark.

The 22-year old has frequently trained with DeMbare to keep fit during his off-season breaks during his time in Europe.

The diminutive midfielder signed for Hobro IK as teenager in 2015 and played only one season in the Danish top-flight before he was loaned out to second tier side Jammerbugt FC from 2016.

He is now a free agent.

Chinyahara has been training with the Glamour Boys this week and his moves seem to have impressed DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa and his technical team.

He is comfortable playing either as a defensive linkman or in an attacking midfield role.

Mutasa was not willing to give away much, but he confirmed the player was under assessment.

“It’s always the norm that when we get to the transfer window every player who is not contracted or is looking for greener pastures would want to try and have a run with others.

“So we will see how it goes. Like any other player, we are assessing him,” said Mutasa.

Chinyahara briefly trained with South Africa giants Kaizer Chiefs in July last year, but a move failed to materialise. He is a product of the Chiefs juniors, having had his first contact with the Naturena giants as a 14-year old in the 2009-2010 season when he relocated to South Africa.

He later joined the Bidvest Wits development side from where he was spotted by the Hobro IK scouts during the Discovery Challenge youth tournament.

But before he left for South Africa, he had started at the CAPS United juniors.

Mutasa said DeMbare were looking to beef up critical areas like the midfield and strike force which have been lacking in the first half of the season.

Mutasa has since submitted his shopping list to the new executive led by banker Isaiah Mupfumira.

“I think let’s cross the bridge when we get there. As a team we are just concentrating with what we have right now and if there is anything I am sure we have said one or two words to the management and we will see how they respond,” said Mutasa.

DeMbare confirmed midfielder Raphael Manuvire was released after serving only six months into his two-year contract.

Dynamos have been struggling this year and they find themselves a massive 24 points adrift of log leaders FC Platinum midway through the championship race.

But the mid-season break has given them time to put their house in order.

Mutasa believes the break has also afforded players like Obey Mwerahari, Tonderai Mateyaunga, James Marufu, Phakamani Dube and Cleopas Kapupurika an opportunity to recover from injuries.

“We never had a break per se. We trained the whole of last week and then we gave the boys rest on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“We regrouped (on) Tuesday. Basically, we had all the boys around to fine tune the areas that need to be worked on.

“We are happy that the majority of the guys are here and they are responding well.

“Only Ocean Mushure is not around. We had Cleopas Kapupurika and Phakamani Dube who were doing light training this week and those are the only notable injuries.

“Otherwise all the other guys are up and about,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos will resume their campaign with a tough date against Chicken Inn next week. THE HERALD.