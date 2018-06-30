$1 pocket money for hubby. . . as woman pockets husband’s entire salary

By Gibson Mhaka

FINANCIAL bullying. A Bulawayo man claimed he was financially bullied by his wife who is allegedly giving him a measly $1 per month as “pocket money”

Phillip Nxumalo from Entumbane suburb who is employed at Mzilikazi Library said his wife Violet Nxumalo was extremely tight with his salary. He said besides his wife’s “aggressive savings targets” she was also forcing him to sleep “without” blankets.

“I am married to Violet Nxumalo and our marriage still subsists. She is financially abusing me and from my salary she gives me $1 per month as pocket money. She is denying me access to my salary yet I am the one who is working.

“She is also the one who keeps my bank card. As if that is not enough, from 29 May this year my wife has been denying me access to food and blankets.

Just imagine she took all the blankets and left me with one which I’m using in this cold weather,” complained Phillip who was also being represented by his lawyer. B Metro.