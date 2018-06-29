Zhakata celebrates 50th birthday in Kadoma

Dudu sings at Thanks Giving

Singer Dudu Manhenga will perform at the third anniversary of Thanks Giving Prayer Day scheduled for Harare Gardens tomorrow, courtesy of Vision Protectors Ministries.

The event is a call for peace and unity ahead of harmonised elections set for July 30.

Macheso dates Karoi

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso is in Karoi where he will perform at As You Like It tomorrow.

Reps Theatre hosts Choir Send Off Concert

REPS Theatre in Harare is hosting the Send Off concert on Saturday for two choral groups, Choice Children’s Choir and Note2etoN Choir, who are leaving for South Africa to represent the country in the World Choir Games scheduled for Tshwane from July 4-13.

Peter Moyo dates Kadoma

Sungura musician Peter Moyo will perform in Harare at Club Vicious aka Pahuku in Hillside tonight before his Kadoma concert scheduled for tomorrow at Odyssey Hotel.

Joy Centre PaFio hosts Dembo, Boroma

The above Harare joint situated at Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield, Harare is hosting dendera musician Chamson Boroma and the Orchestra Dendera Kings tonight while tomorrow Tendai Dembo and his Barura Express will perform at the same joint.

Tonight, Dembo is performing at Pawenera Sports Bar in Mufakose, Harare.

Mbeu launches second album in Norton

Afro-fusion musician and superstar Oliver Mtukudzi protégée Mbeu will officially launch his second studio project at Pakare Paye in Norton on Saturday (tomorrow).

The album Hatizvimire has 10 tracks and these include Mumwe Wangu, Wakakosha, Papa Did You Know and Zhila, a mixture of Shona and Chewa song among others.

“We are happy to give our fans another album after Singles Collection, a project where the popular song Mavanga whose video is on Trace Africa is found,” Mbeu’s manager Eugene Musaredza said.

“It will be launched at Pakare Paye for emotional reasons, in that it’s where Mtukudzi nurtured and groomed Mbeu. Mbeu has also finished recording a collaboration with Tuku titled Better Half, release dates will be advised.”

Takura descends on Kadoma

Musician Takura will perform in Kadoma at the Kadoma Sports Club tomorrow from 8am till 4pm.

The concert comes courtesy of The Ultimate Academy and will feature modelling, horse riding, dance clash, stall hiring and talent show among others.

Commander 1 celebrates 32nd birthday at Wezhaz Sports Bar

Bright Light International Ministries founder Bright Chikomo aka Commander 1 will celebrate his 32nd birthday in Harare at Wezhaz Sports Bar in Warren Park tonight.

The event will feature musicians Andy Muridzo, Mr Favour Mambara and ex-Pengaudzoke member Aulla Pilo.

Club Las Vegas hosts Malax

The joint located in Harare’s Southerton area will host Afro-fusion musician Malax tomorrow.

Sulu back at Bar Rouge

Dendera musician Suluman “Sulu” Chimbetu is performing at Bar Rouge situated at Longcheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare tonight.

Club 1+1 introduces Hustlers Saturday Party

The event which starts at 11pm and ends at 4am is more of a get together party for local dealers or hustlers.

The Harare joint located at Longcheng Plaza in Belvedere has introduced Revel Hustlers Ambition to be held every Saturday starting tomorrow. DailyNews