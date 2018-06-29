Woman reports ‘rapist’ husband

By Sylvester Chiramba

A teacher from Bulawayo allegedly raped his 15-year-old niece twice in Nketa 7 suburb and has since been arrested after his wife reported him to the police. The man (33), who cannot be named to protect the identity of the juvenile, allegedly raped his niece, who is a Form Two pupil, on April 30 and on May 1.

The matter came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her aunt who is the accused’s wife and she reported the matter to the police.

The teacher was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing rape charges.

Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to July 11.

He advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime told the court that on May 30 at around 8 PM, the teacher took advantage of his wife’s absence and raped the girl once without protection.

“Also on May 1 during the night, the accused person took advantage of his wife’s absence and went to the girl’s room,” said Mr Marime.

“While inside the room he ordered the girl to lie facing upwards before he removed her trousers and pant and raped her once without protection.”

The teenage girl told her aunt what had happened during her absence and she reported the matter to the police leading to the teacher’s arrest.

The girl was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination and a medical report may be produced in court.—The Chronicle