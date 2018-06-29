Tamborinyoka in court

Luke Tamborinyoka, the former spokesperson for MDC-T leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, appeared in court yesterday charged with defacing political posters of a rival MDC Alliance candidate for Goromonzi West constituency.

MDC Alliance fielded two candidates in the constituency after they failed to agree on who between Tamborinyoka and Mr Taurai Nhamburo should represent the coalition.

The country goes for elections on July 30.

Tamborinyoka (46) is alleged to have pasted his campaign posters on top of Nhamburo’s.

He is jointly charged with Tapiwa Murima (39) and the pair appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

They were released on free bail and remanded to July 16 pending trial.

Tamborinyoka and Murima are accused of contravening Section 152 of the Electoral Act which criminalises destroying or defacing political posters.

They were represented by Mr Bosswell Chideme of Mavhunga and Associates.

It is the State’s case that on June 22 this year, Nyasha Murove pasted Nhamburo’s campaign posters at a public toilet at Chirodzero business centre in Domboshava. —The Herald