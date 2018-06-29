PSL to hold security indaba

As part of their continued efforts to curb hooliganism, the Premier Soccer League will host another football management workshop early next month in Harare for their stakeholders.

Last year the PSL, disturbed by the rising cases of hooliganism and violence at football matches, called for a stakeholders workshop in Kadoma to discuss security and crowd management at football matches.

Next Thursday, the league’s stakeholders which includes security officers, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Local Authority officials will convene in Harare for a two-day workshop.

“The Premier Soccer League is conducting a Security and Football Management Workshop from 5 to 6 July 2018 in Harare.

“The workshop comes as a follow-up to the security workshop held in Kadoma last year as part of the League’s efforts to enhance safety and security at football matches and ensuring an enjoyable match day experience for the fans and all football stakeholders.

“The main objectives of these workshops are to improve the knowledge of the PSL officers and develop an appreciation of the latest trends in sport safety, security and management as well as to improve gate controls and access to the stadia.

“The workshop will be attended by Premier Soccer League stakeholders which include Security Officers, Public Relations Officers, representatives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Local Authority officials,” read the statement.

Newboys Nichrut were fined heavily following disturbances at their home game against CAPS United where their supporters unleashed violence on the opposition after giving away a healthy lead before losing the match 3-4.

There was also crowd trouble in Mhondoro during the Ngezi Platinum against Highlanders match.

Police had to use teargas to control the situation while police also used teargas at Rufaro to control DeMbare fans following their defeat at the hands of Bosso. The Herald