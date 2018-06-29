Police recover 400 car batteries

By Grace Nyoni

Six burglars who were terrorising Gweru residents were recently arrested after they were found in possession of 400 car and motor cycle batteries, which they were reselling in Mozambique.

Acting Midlands province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said they arrested six suspects for unlawful entry and theft and they recovered various car and motor cycle batteries.

“Police have arrested six suspects for unlawful entry and theft and they recovered various car batteries after busting a syndicate of burglars who were terrorizing Gweru residents during the period April until their time of arrest,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said the suspects include Sazini Sibanda (41), Kettie Ncube (45), Tapiwa Masocha (37), Precious Muzvondiwa (31), Prince Gundwani (22) and Christine Virimayi (32) of Mambo and Mutapa, Gweru.

Asst Insp Mukwende said,”Last week, police in Gweru received information about some criminals were buying and selling car batteries.”

“Acting on the information, we arrested six suspects and recovered approximately 400 batteries which comprise of car batteries, solar and motor cycle batteries.” She added that upon interviewing one of the suspects, Sibanda, she revealed that they were in a business of buying and selling the batteries and later revealed her other five accomplices.

“The suspects were transporting these batteries to Mozambique by train via Sango boarder post where they would board a train from Somabula railway station”. The Herald