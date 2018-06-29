Nyabinde dumps Shabanie Mine

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Shabanie Mine defensive midfielder Joe Nyabinde has left the financially-troubled outfit to join Premiership rivals and parent club Chicken Inn. Nyabinde was signed by Chicken Inn early this year after a good campaign at Shabanie last season but was immediately loaned back to the asbestos miners.

Chicken Inn have, however, recalled their player who was one of the Zvishavane side’s star performers in the first half of the season.

The miners are also set to lose league leading goal scorer, David Temwanjira, who has attracted a lot of interest.

But the club have also recruited centre forward Nigel Papias from cross-town rivals FC Platinum on loan to cover for the likely departure of Temwanjira.

Former club captain, Smart Muchabaiwa, and striker Tarisai Rukanda are expected to retrace their footsteps to the club.

Club chairman, Tavaziva Mhloro, confirmed the latest developments.

“Chicken Inn told us that they now want Joe, remember he is their player and he is now going back to his parent club.

“He has been playing very well and was an important player for the team, we wish him the very best in his career and we want to thank him for his contribution here.

“We have started working on the replacements of players who are leaving the club, Joe is gone and many clubs have expressed interest in David so we need to have the replacements in place.

“We have completed the signing of Nigel from FC Platinum on a loan deal and we are working on a few additions to the team.

“Smart and Tarisai said they are coming and we are expecting them to join us anytime soon, these two have been here before and we hope they will quickly gel,” said Mhloro. The Herald