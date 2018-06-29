Mushure absence worries Mutasa

By Godknows Matarutse

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is worried by the continued absence of team captain Ocean Mushure who has gone AWOL for the past three weeks.

Mushure was last seen at the training ground just a few days after Dynamos’ 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Triangle at Gibbo Stadium and since then his whereabouts remain a mystery.

The Castle Lager Premiership is currently on a mid-season break but Mushure’s absence has impacted heavily on Mutasa’s plans to work towards resurrecting their stuttering campaign.

“I think ever since I came from Cosafa, he only attended training session once. I think its three weeks to date since he came for training,” Mutasa said yesterday.

“I heard he was given a red card against Triangle and then he came the following Tuesday but since then he has never been around.

“We have been trying to get hold of him; the manager is also trying but he is nowhere to be found. It’s very worrisome considering that he is the captain of the ship.”

Mutasa added that they have since notified the team’s executive to find a lasting solution.

“As a family we will sit down and talk, we have notified the management as well on his absence,” he said.

“I think it’s something that should be taken care of. As a coach you will be disappointed to see your players not reporting for training and if you look at Mushure, he is the team leader and should be representing us (technical team) when we are not there.

“It’s a pity we cannot talk much because we do not know the reason why he is not coming to training. He might have problems and probably needs us as well so it’s better for us to first hear the correct position regarding his absence.”

However, the Daily News understands Mushure is protesting over his outstanding dues owed by the club. The Glamour Boys captain is owed in excess of $15 000 in signing-on fees and allowances dating back to three years ago.

The left-back, who enjoyed an impressive season with the Glamour Boys last year, sources say, is now angling for a move away from the club in the mid-season transfer window which opens on Sunday.

Dynamos are also certain to lose midfielder Raphael Manuvire, who has failed to live up to expectations since joining the team from ZPC Kariba at the beginning of the season.

“On Manuvire, it’s more of an administrative issue and the best person to answer that will be our secretary-general,” said Mutasa.

Mutasa is also happy with how things are shaping up as they prepare for the resumption of the league next week.

The Glamour Boys picked up two straight wins when they beat lowly Mutare City Rover (0-1) and Nichrut (2-1) before the break.

DeMbare are now in ninth place on the log with 20 points from 17 matches and trail leaders FC Platinum by a massive 24 points.

“We never had a break per say; we trained the whole of last week and gave the boys three days off. We are happy that the majority of the boys are here and responding well,” Mutasa said. DailyNews