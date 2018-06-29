Muchichwa hails Khama deal

Fomer Kaizer Chiefs winger Robson Muchichwa has praised his old club for reinforcing their squad with the signing of Khama Billiat. The Zimbabwe international recently completed a surprise move to the Soweto giants from Mamelodi Sundowns on a free transfer, signing a three-year cotract in the process.

Billiat, who had attracted interest from overseas clubs, including Azerbaijan champions FK Qarabag, decided to stay in the Premier Soccer League and join Sundowns’ rivals, Amakhosi.

Muchichwa is happy to see his countryman join Chiefs ahead of the new 2018/19 campaign which is scheduled to start in the first week of August.

‘’I think it was good business for Chiefs. The club did well by getting Khama,” Muchichwa told Phakaaathi.

Muchichwa revealed that he has been following Billiat’s career in the PSL since his days at Ajax Cape Town from Zimabwean giants CAPS United in 2010.

“Joining Ajax coming from Zimbabwe was a stepping stone for him. Then at Sundowns he became a big-name player, even getting into the Zimbabwean national team, and being a regular there,” he continued.

“Now he is at Chiefs, which is a great achievement for him after all the work he did in South Africa.’’

Muchichwa, who had two successful spells with Amakhosi during his playing days, warned that the Soweto giants should not pin all their hopes of winning trophies on Billiat alone.

“My only concern about him joining Chiefs is that the club needs to find players that will complement him, players that can play around him and take the pressure off him,” he explained.

“If all the responsibility is left with him then he will be under pressure, but if they have other players taking off the pressure then he will be fine.

‘’He should not be the target for everything.

Another former Chiefs player Pollen Ndlanya believes that Billiat’s arrival is a blessing for the Soweto giants and has urged the new No.11 to be given a free role

Set to don the famous number 11 jersey worn previously by the likes of Teenage Dladla and Jabu Mahlangu, Billiat will be expected to turn the club’s fortunes around.

“Give him a free role,” Ndlanya told the SowetanLive.

“To have a player like Khama is a blessing, because you can play him all over.

“But if I was the coach, I would give him the freedom and not restrict him.

‘’Chiefs have a lot of supporters and, once he plays those one-twos or take a shot at goal, the supporters will be behind him.’’

In his overall statistics, the former CAPS United attacker banged in 68 goals in 206 appearances and if he manages to bring his deft first touch, eye for goal and an ability to pick out a teammate with a clever pass, he will definitely be Amakhosi’s saviour.

However, because of injuries Billiat provided just eight assists and scored nine times out of 21 appearances in the 2017/18 PSL season.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old could face his former teammates in the Shell Helix Cup on July 21 at the FNB Stadium as they prepare for the 2018/19 PSL term. — Goal.com