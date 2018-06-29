LocalFeatured

IN PICTURES: Pick and Pay protest

A protest which required the attention of anti-riot police broke out outside Pick ‘nPay Hyper in Bulawayo yesterday.  The protestors alleged unfair recruitment practices by the supermarket chain.

ANTI-RIOT police at TM Hyper in Bulawayo yesterday. Pic by Fortune Muzarabani.
