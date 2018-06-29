Four bomb victims still in hospital

By Thandeka Moyo

Four people who remain hospitalised at Mpilo Central Hospital after they were injured in a bombing incident at a rally addressed by President Mnangagwa at White City Stadium in Bulawayo are now in a stable condition.

Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said the institution was left with only four patients who were hospitalised following the incident but they would be discharged soon.

29 people were brought to the hospital including a 14-year-child following the blast that left 49 people, who include Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Mrs Mary Chiwenga, the ruling party’s national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) and Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary Mabel Chinomona, injured.

Two people died at Mpilo hospital on Sunday and Monday due to injuries sustained following the blast that rocked the stadium just as President Mnangagwa, who escaped unharmed, was leaving the VVIP podium at the end of the rally.

“I am glad to announce that we only have four patients now and they are out of danger. Two of them have undergone surgery and are recovering from the wards. Three patients we had in the Intensive Care Unit have since been transferred to Harare and other health institutions,” said Dr Ngwenya.

He said the rest of the patients had been discharged and are out of danger.

“We look forward to discharging the remaining four anytime from now as they are stable. We also saw a man and a woman who came on Wednesday saying they suffered injuries from the stampede at White City and we continue to monitor them as out-patients,” Dr Ngwenya said.

President Mnangagwa has said members of the G40 cabal were behind his attempted assassination at White City Stadium last Saturday.

He told the BBC’s Fegarl Keane in an interview on Tuesday that he did not trust Former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe who frequently insulted him in the past and her G40 cabal.

“My hunch without evidence is that the people who are aggrieved by the new dispensation are the G40. That’s a logical and reasonable conclusion one may make but we have to wait for evidence to be brought forward and we pin down the responsible persons and the reasons why they did it.

“I think this is a political action by some people aggrieved by the current democratic dispensation in the country,” said President Mnangagwa. The Chronicle