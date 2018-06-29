DeMbare woo Joel Epoupa

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos officials have intensified their efforts to woo back Cameroonian international Christian Joel Epoupa to be part of the Glamour Boys for the second half of the season. Epoupa, who had returned to his home country after being frustrated by the Glamour Boys, still has a running contract with DeMbare which runs out in December.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday said they have made headway with the forward and are hopeful of winning his heart following a recent change in leadership.

Apparently, Epoupa had lost trust with the previous Dynamos executive which led him to boycott the opening matches of the campaign before deserting the club.

But DeMbare are optimistic the coming in of a new executive, led by banker Isaiah Mupfumira, could spark fresh confidence from the player.

“I can confirm we have been in negotiations with him. Remember he still has a running contract with us which ends in December.

“It’s unfortunate what happened in the past but now we have a new dispensation. So frantic efforts are being made to try and get him back.

“What I can say now is that we are making headway and we remain hopeful. We will advise of the developments once everything is concluded,” said Marechera.

Epoupa played a big role in Dynamos’ campaign last year when his 12 goals helped the side finish second in the title race when many people had written them off.

The club has failed to replicate that form this season.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa last week presented his shopping list to the new executive and Marechera yesterday said they have made progress to beef up some key areas.

But midfielder Raphael Manuvire will not stay with the club after he asked for clearance.

The attacking midfielder joined the Harare giants at the beginning of the season but has largely failed to make it in the blue-and-white colours.

“Manuvire has been cleared and it’s important to note that we parted ways amicably. We reached a mutual agreement after he came, through the coaches, seeking to be released because he felt he was not getting enough game time.

“So he is now free to join any club of his choice,” said Marechera.

But the availability of skipper Ocean Mushure is still a subject of speculation.

Mushure has been boycotting training in the past month to press for his outstanding payments.

Mutasa yesterday said the club needed to sit down and discuss the future of the skipper.

“Ever since I came back from COSAFA, I think it’s now three weeks to date, (he has not reported for training),’’ said Mutasa.

“I heard he was given a red card against Triangle and then he came the following Tuesday but since then he has never been here.

“We have been trying to get hold of him, the manager has been trying to look for him as well but he is nowhere to be found. It’s something that is very worrisome considering that he is the captain of the ship.

“I think as a family we will sit down and talk. We have highlighted that to the management as well and I think it’s something that will be taken care of.

“Obviously, you will be disappointed to see your charges not coming to work and moreso if you look at Ocean Mushure, he is a leader.

“He is someone who should be representing us when we are not there. It’s a pity we cannot say much about him.

“He might be experiencing problems that may also need us as well so it’s better for us to hear from the man himself first.’’The Herald