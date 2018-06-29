Cut-throat man drinks granny’s blood

By Whinsley Masara

A 34 year old man from Nkayi is on the run after allegedly slitting a woman’s throat before sucking her blood. Christopher Sibanda of Sikhewu village under Chief Sikhobokhobo, whom some allege sometimes has mental challenges, fled the scene following the fatal attack leaving behind a pot he had used to collect some of the blood.

The suspect is alleged to have pounced on Subusisiwe Sigauke who was on her way from Kana Mission Hospital.

He allegedly hit his victim with a log before cutting her throat with an unidentified sharp object.

The incident occurred at around 2PM on Wednesday along the main road from Kana Mission Hospital to Sikhewu village.

Matabeleland North acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the incident.

“We received a report of murder that occurred in Nkayi but don’t have much details on the incident yet,” he said.

Ward 9 councillor, Mr Edward Marijeni said the community was in shock over the gruesome killing. “We have known Sibanda to be a man who sometimes seems to lose his mind although he has never been violent. He has allegedly never been on treatment for the mental challenge.

“Sibanda attacked the elderly woman while she was on her way to her home from hospital where she had gone to collect some medication,” he said. “He struck her several times with a log before allegedly cutting her throat. Villagers who discovered him at the crime scene allege that he was sucking the victim’s blood after finding him sinking his mouth on the wound.”

The matter was reported to police who attended the scene and collected the body.

Villagers told The Chronicle that Sibanda was caught red handed by a passers-by while sucking Sigauke’s blood from the open wound. The Chronicle