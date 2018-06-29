Car dealer faces 39 counts of fraud

A Harare car dealer is facing 39 counts of fraud after allegedly duping several individuals a total of $200 000 in botched car import deals. The court heard that Shaun Muteswa, 25, would convince prospective buyers that he could facilitate purchase and safe delivery of vehicles from Japan .

However, he pocketed the money and shut any form of communication, prompting the victims to file police reports.

Muteswa initially appeared before the same court last week facing three counts of fraud and one for theft of trust property and was released on bail.

He faced a further 36 counts yesterday and was ordered to pay $500, continue residing at his present address and report twice a week at Vehicle Theft Squad, Southerton as part of bail conditions.

The court heard that when Muteswa was under pressure to deliver the vehicles, he approached a car dealer Brian Chitungo and offered to market some of his cars.

Chitungo agreed and gave Muteswa a Nissan X-Trail, Toyota bubble and Toyota Allion he was selling for marketing.

Muteswa took the cars and allegedly gave to some people he had received cash from in a bid to cover up the offence.

The matter came to light after the Nissan X-Trail was impounded from Boniface Chihoho who proceeded to Muteswa’s company to claim motor vehicle documents

Chihoho and Chitungo filed police reports against Muteswa prompting other complainants to also press charges.

In the current matter, prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that between October 2017 and May this year, complainants paid their money for car purchases to Muteswa through transfers.

The court heard that Muteswa failed to deliver the cars or proffer proof of purchase and became evasive.

The complainants later realised that they had been duped and filed police reports. DailyNews